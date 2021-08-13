Updated: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a tropical storm east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean, at 7:50am EST, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where forecasters expected the potential cyclone to strengthen Tuesday into the sixth named storm, Fred, of the Atlantic hurricane season. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we continue to barrel through the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season we’ve received updated forecasts from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University. So far we’ve had a quiet season since Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through the Southeast in early July.

Now all eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred as of writing this making its way through the Caribbean Islands. With all of that being said NOAA has decided to increase their predictions for overall named storms and hurricanes.

This may come as a shock to a lot of people considering how quiet the tropics have been for a month or more going into mid-August but we haven’t even gotten into the most active part of hurricane season looking at history.

According to the historical records, we are just about to enter the more active part of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. As indicated from the graph above we may see more tropical development in the form of named storms or hurricanes through August, September and October before things begin to wind down a bit. This is just a historical record, we may see an active season through November.

Based on the recent forecast from NOAA we are a long way away from seeing a calm hurricane season this year and we may just be getting going once again as we track Tropical Depression Fred making its way to the continental U.S.

Here’s a look at the names we’ve gotten through thus far and the names you may see upcoming over the next several months. We cannot let our guard down yet, we’ve had a quiet several weeks but looking at the history of named storms and hurricanes that is typical, most activity seems to come late Summer into Fall.