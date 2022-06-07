WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The United States of America has received authorization to seize two aircrafts controlled by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich after obtaining warrants prompted by violations of the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) and the recent sanctions issued against Russia.

A Boeing 787-8 aircraft and a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft owned and controlled by Abramovich are being sought after by the United States. According to the Department of Justice, the warrant was obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which found the airplanes are subject to seizure and forfeiture based on the probably cause of violations mentioned above.

According to the seizure warrant and affidavit provided by the U.S. Department of Justice:

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued various sanctions against Russia that impose export controls and license requirements to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. These Russia sanctions include expanded prohibitions on the export, reexport, or in-country transfer of U.S.-manufactured aircraft and aircraft parts and components to or within Russia without a BIS license, and eliminate the availability of any license exception for aircraft owned or controlled, or under charter or lease, by Russia or a Russian national.

The Boeing and the Gulfstream each were reexported to Russia (i.e., flown from a foreign country to Russia) in violation of the ECRA and regulations issued thereunder, including the recent Russia sanctions. The Boeing was flown to Russia on March 4, 2022 without a BIS license, and is now in the United Arab Emirates. The Gulfstream was flown to Russia on March 12 and 15, 2022 without a BIS license, and remains in Russia. The Boeing and Gulfstream are owned and controlled by Roman Abramovich, a Russia national, through a series of shell companies in Cyprus, Jersey, and the British Virgin Islands.

The Boeing, bearing tail number P4-BDL and serial number 37306, is estimated to be worth $350 million.

Photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice

The Gulfstream, bearing tail number LX-RAY and serial number 6417, is estimated to be worth $60 million.