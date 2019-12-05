US: Iran may have killed more than 1,000 in recent protests

Breaking News
FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, rainwater pools at a gas station attacked during protests over government-set gasoline prices in Tehran, Iran. Amnesty International says at least 208 people in Iran have been killed amid protests over sharply rising gasoline prices and a subsequent crackdown by security forces. The country has yet to release any nationwide statistics about the unrest last month. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official says Iranian forces may have killed more than 1,000 people in response to recent protests that have swept the country.

Special representative for Iran Brian Hook cited unspecified reports and provided no evidence of the death toll.

Amnesty International recently said more than 200 people were killed in the recent unrest over economic hardship.

Hook told reporters at the State Department on Thursday the U.S. has seen video of one incident in which more than 100 people were shot and killed.

