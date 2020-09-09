US Marshals hunt for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting baby, distributing videos

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help finding a man who is wanted for a horrific crime.
The U.S. Marshals and the Enid Police Department are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-month-old baby.
Investigators allege that Brice Gage Watkins assaulted the child, recorded it and then distributed it on social media. Watkins is currently wanted on a charge of distribution of child pornography.
In August, officials with the Enid Police Department announced that Watkins had been arrested in Norman. However, they soon learned they didn’t have the right guy.
Officials say they believe that Watkins could be in the Oklahoma City area and has ties the Oklahoma towns of Norman and Enid.
If you have any information on Watkin’s whereabouts, call (405) 235-7300.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Remote learning presents unique — and similar — challenges for English learners
- 124 out of 178 inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires for thousands to evacuate along the West Coast; Stimulus check debate continues on Capitol Hill
- Teen’s body recovered from Rappahannock River
- Trick-or-treating banned: Los Angeles announces strict Halloween rules