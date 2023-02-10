WASHINGTON (WRIC) — At a White House press conference on Friday, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications with the National Security Council reported that another “high-altitude object” had been shot down over Alaska.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Kirby said.

The news comes less than a week after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast.

The flight path of the object took it over “sensitive military sites,” and according to Kirby, it did not appear to have the ability to independently move. President Joe Biden made the direct order to take down the object, according to Kirby.

Kirby said that officials are still gathering information about the object — such as its point of origin and whether or not it is privately owned.

The Pentagon is expected to provide more information later today.

This is a developing story, stay back with 8News for updates.