USDA: Don’t wash chicken before cooking it

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KTVU, CNN) – Before you cook your favorite chicken dish, listen up. Don’t wash it!

The USDA says you shouldn’t wash your chicken before cooking it. If you do, it might actually make you sick.

A study of home cooks showed washing your poultry ends up affecting the cleanliness of nearby food. It’s all about cross-contamination.

So to stay safe, the USDA says to prep everything else first, then the chicken. Then wipe down anything the chicken touched and make sure you cook your chicken to the right temperature.