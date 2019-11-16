UT students create unique self defense device: ‘Pocket Punch’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five female students at the University of Texas have created a new self-defense device.

It’s called “Pocket Punch.” It includes strong knuckles, pepper spray, a high-pitched alarm, and a flashlight.

The team behind the device say it’s creation was in reaction to past violent events on the UT campus.

“Campus safety is a real concern for students everywhere, not just at UT. We wanted to come up with a product that would address those concerns for people. And just help students feel safe on and off campus, and empower those individuals with the tools to protect themselves in any given situation, because it can happen anywhere.”

The team hopes “Pocket Punch” will be available next year. A GoFundMe has been set up to help manufacture and sell the devices online and in retail stores for the coming year.