VA partners with Fitbit to offer free premium content

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has contracted with consumer electronics and fitness company Fitbit to help veterans, caregivers, and VA staff focus on their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, the initiative will be focused on participants who currently use Fitbit devices, granting those who are eligible a free one-year membership to Fitbit Premium to work on their stress management, sleep quality, and level of physical activity.

“This initiative is an example of the way VA is successfully adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “It also ensures the department continues to provide efficient, quality and timely care.”

Fitbit Premium includes access to guided programs, workouts, mindfulness content, a wellness report, and a health metrics dashboard.

According to a release, 10,000 participants will have access to Fitbit Health Coaching, one-on-one coaching, and guidance from a certified health coach or licensed health professional.

Those who wish to take part in this program must apply by Jan. 25, 2021.

VA is also reportedly working with veteran service organizations and community-based organizations to explore how wearables and other digital health technologies can help veterans and VA health care teams meet their health care needs.