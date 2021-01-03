VA to resume benefit overpayment notifications

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Veterans whose benefits were overpaid by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will soon receive notification that it’s time to pay those benefits back.
The VA announced Wednesday that it is resuming its mailing notification letters to veterans for benefit overpayments that were suspended from April 3 to Jan. 1, 2021.
According to a release, the collection of these overpayments was deferred to provide financial relief to veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“VA recognizes Veterans and beneficiaries may still experience financial distress from COVID-19, and it will continue to offer enhanced relief options for impacted Veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “These include extending repayment plans, waivers, compromises and temporary hardship suspensions. Most importantly, the department will pause collections through October 2021 for Veterans who remain in financial hardship and request relief.”
Veterans and beneficiaries with questions regarding benefit overpayments may submit requests or call 800-827-0648. According to a release, call volume is generally lower Tuesday – Friday.