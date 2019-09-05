1  of  3
Breaking News
Photos: Possible tornado brings damage to Emerald Isle Water main break disrupting service in downtown Richmond Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics
1  of  19
Closings
Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Essex County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

PERTH, Australia (KRON) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from the barbecues wafting into her yard.

Australia’s 9 News reports Cilla Carden took her case to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, citing her neighbors’ barbecuing, smoking and children playing basketball among other complaints.

Carden is accusing her neighbors of doing it all on purpose.

“It’s deliberate,” she told Nine. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

Carden’s complaint was tossed out of court earlier this year and she filed an appeal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events