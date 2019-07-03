Vera Bradley teams up with Crocs for summer collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley created a footwear collection in collaboration with Crocs just in time for the summer.

The collection features four of Crocs styles, the Classic Clog, Freesail, Sloane Slide and Kadee Flat, in three Vera Bradley patterns. Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradly announced the new line’s release Monday on Facebook.

Many of the styles sold out in the first day.

“The collaboration between Crocs and Vera Bradley was planned for respective retail stores and the Vera Bradley & Crocs’ websites,” said Vera Bradly Vice President of Licensing Stephanie Lawrence. “We are thrilled to be sold out of several styles (but not all!) and will not be restocking, but we hope to work with Crocs again!”

Prices range from $39.99-$49.99 on the Vera Bradley and Crocs websites.