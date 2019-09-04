Verizon offering free calls, texts to Bahamas following Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Dorian starts pulling away from the Bahamas, a cell phone service provider is trying to make it easier for concerned customers to reach their loved ones who may have been impacted.

Verizon Wireless announced Tuesday they will be offering unlimited calling and texting from the United States to the Bahamas through Sept. 9 so people can check on their friends and family. The company said in a press release its roaming partner in the Bahamas is working quickly to restore services impacted by the storm.

Verizon also expanded unlimited calling, texting and data to customers in several counties on the east coast.

“As our Verizon Response teams closely monitor Dorian’s path, we remain ready to support our customers, including businesses and first responders, and the communities that may be impacted by this storm. Our thoughts are also with those in the Bahamas who have already felt Dorian’s wrath,” Verizon Consumer Group South Area President John Granby said in a statement. “We hope these small things we can do to ensure our customers are able to connect worry-free will help bring some peace of mind before, during and after the storm.

You can learn more about Verizon’s efforts on the company’s website.