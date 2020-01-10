Vermont considers banning cellphone use for anyone under 21

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WTVO) — A new bill, introduced by a Democratic state senator in Vermont, would ban the use of cellphones by anyone under the age of 21.

State Sen. John Rogers introduced the bill this week, which would make possession of a cellphone punishable by up to one year in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Rogers said that cellphones are a large factor in teenage driving deaths, and can lead to bullying and radicalization, according to WISN.

“In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them, just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes or consume alcohol,” the bill reads.

However, in a newspaper interview, Rogers said he intended the bill to raise conversation, but does not expect it to pass.

“I have no delusions that it’s going to pass,” he told a reporter. “I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself.”