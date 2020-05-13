Vestavia Hills mail carrier from viral TikTok video shares her experience

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Vestavia Hills mail carrier behind a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 31 million times is sharing her story about the chance encounter with two girls on her route that included her in the video.

The video has been featured on broadcasts around the world, including on “CBS This Morning,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and many other network shows. Annette Desmond has worked the same mail route for more than 20 years.

In an exclusive interview with CBS 42, Desmond said that when she first pulled up in front of Alexis Dinga and Collins Kitchens to the mailbox, she thought somebody had left their phone there by accident. When she realized it was recording, she decided to play along. After the girls asked her to be in their next video, Desmond took a 10-minute break to learn the dance, and the rest is TikTok history.

Desmond said that knowing these are trying times for everyone, she is happy to see how the video has made people smile.

“Everybody that iI get in contact with — my family, friends, the responses I’m getting on Instagram, YouTube and all the different media sources that are out there — everybody tells me how this has brightened their day and if I can brighten anyone’s day during this time, I’m glad to do it,” Desmond said.

When the girls asked her what they could get her to say thank you for the fun experience, all Desmond wanted was a box of gloves to use on her route.

