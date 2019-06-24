Veterinarians working to save kitten found covered in tar

HUDSON, New York (CNN) — Veterinarians in Hudson, N.Y. are working to save the life of an abandoned kitten found covered in tar.

The staff at AnimalKind in Hudson are working nonstop to nurse the female kitten back to health. They are using mineral oil and dish soap to remove the tar and a hairdryer to regulate her body temperature.

“She was covered,” said one of the animal hospital’s staff. “Just saturated in tar from her cheek down to the bottom of her feet. Luckily, her nose was clear. At one point last night, we had about four sets of hands working on her.”

The kitten was found all alone and brought in by a good Samaritan.

“It was just a shiny little ball of tar last night and her feet were sticking together, her paws were sticking together,” the staff member said.

The staff said a man found the kitten in the weeds along a road in Athens, N.Y., and the staff at Animalkind said he found her just in time.

“Sometimes in these situations, they get so stressed, you don’t know if they’ll pull through, even when the tar is all off,” a staff member said.

The two-and-a-half-week-old kitten was all by herself, under a dumpster. The staff doesn’t think anyone dumped her anywhere, but that she was part of a stray family of cats.

“She could’ve been the runt of the litter and that’s why she strayed into trouble,” a staff member said.

AnimalKind is asking for donations to help treat the kitten.

“The kitten will probably have to go see another vet outside of here, so the money will go to whatever the kitten needs to make sure it does survive,” a staff member said.

AnimalKind staff said the kitten has a 50/50 chance of surviving.