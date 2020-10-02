Vice President Mike Pence, second lady test negative for COVID-19 following Trump’s announcement

Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a break in his speech at a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Mont., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

(NEXSTAR/WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for COVID-19, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced overnight they had tested positive.

Vice Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted Friday morning that Pence and the second lady are tested every morning for COVID-19. Friday’s results were negative he said.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley tweeted.

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

The Trumps were tested after White House aide Hope Hicks, who comes in frequent contact with Trump, tested positive. After midnight Friday, Trump tweeted that he and the first lady had COVID-19.