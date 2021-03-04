Victim’s Lawyer Reacts, Governor’s Office Responds

Utica, N.Y.— Debra Katz, the attorney representing Charlotte Bennett released a statement following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s press conference.

“The governor’s press conference was full of falsehoods and inaccurate information, and New Yorkers deserve better. The governor repeatedly said he never touched anyone inappropriately. Ms. Ruch’s story makes clear that’s not accurate.” Katz also noted several staff members from Cuomo’s administration have resigned, insinuating that people charged with helping him are once again bearing the consequences of his actions.

Eyewitness News learned that Gareth Rhodes, an aide to Cuomo, is resigning from the governor’s COVID-19 task force. our reporter, Karina Gerry spoke with, Rhodes, who previously worked as special counsel to the Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, via Twitter, where he said:

“Last week as I approached one year since moving to Albany to join the NYS Covid task force, I decided it was time, given the progress of the vaccination program and continued decline of Covid numbers, to return to my previous role at the Department of Financial Services and I informed the governor’s senior staff at the time.”

Will Burns, Cuomo’s First Deputy Press Secretary, also told the governor’s office yesterday that he will be leaving the executive chamber.

Governor Cuomo’s Senior Adviser, Richard Azzopardi, emailed reporter Karina Gerry to explain both departures “Gareth graciously agreed to temporarily put aside his duties at the Department of Financial Services and join the task force, in which he worked night and day for a year, and is now returning to his normal duties in the administration. Will informed us he intends to attend law school next year and is seeking another position in the administration while he prepares for the LSATS.”

Unrelated to his work decision, it was Rhodes’s wedding where the governor encountered Anna Ruch, one of the women who have come forward with accusations against the governor.