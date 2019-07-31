1  of  3
VIDEO: 3 hurt in Exxon Plant fire in Texas

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Three minor injuries have been reported in a fire at a Texas petrochemical facility.

A shelter in place order is in effect in parts of Baytown, Texas as Exxon-Mobil works to extinguish a fire at one of its plants.

several schools in the Houston suburb are affected.

Witnesses say they heard and felt an explosion Wednesday morning before the fire started.

City fire officials are on standby, but Exxon-Mobil’s teams are working to put out the flames.

The company also says its personnel are conducting air quality monitoring.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

