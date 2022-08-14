(KTLA) – The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.

Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls.

Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks flowing over the highway, making the road impassible.

A second video shows the aftermath as crews began clearing Valley of the Falls Drive, which was closed Saturday evening.

Elsewhere in the San Bernardino Mountains, four adults and three children had to be rescued when they became trapped by floodwaters. Search and Rescue crews utilized a rope system to get the group across a swollen creek.

No one was injured.