VIDEO: Child rescued from pit bull attack

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (News12/CNN) – Video from one New York neighborhood shows a horrifying moment when a dog attacked a one-year-old child.

Neighbors said things could have turned out much worse if two men hadn’t intervened quickly.

The frightening video captures the moments when a loose pit bull raced into a front yard and attacked a one-year-old child in Spring Valley.

A good Samaritan ran to save the infant from the dog’s jaws before the animal attacked a 29-year-old man, chomping into his hand and sending him to the hospital.

The crazy scene all unfolding on Hoyt Street Tuesday before the dog was eventually subdued.

“The chaos, you know, when you see a baby being dragged by a vicious dog like a rag doll,” said Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, who arrived on the scene right after the attack occurred.

Rabbi Kahan counseled both the baby’s family and the wife of the man who was attacked.

“This could have been fatal. A dog biting viciously into the neck of a baby,” he said. “Thank God, this wasn’t warm, and the mother had protected the baby from the elements, not knowing that this ripped coat would save the child’s life.”

The violence could have been worse, bystanders say, if it wasn’t for this good Samaritan.

A volunteer for the EMS organization Chaverim of Rockland who ran to the child’s recsue, helping to subdue with the help of another brave neighbor.

“If not for these volunteers jumping into action, there could have been facial injuries and other injuries,” Rabbi Kahan said. “This is what Monsey, this is what Spring Valley, this is what Rockland County is all about. Neighbors sticking up for each other.”

Police say the dog is in custody at Hi-Tor Animal Shelter in Pomona.

They have identified its owner.

LATEST HEADLINES