VIDEO: Comedian Kevin Hart suffers major back injuries in car crash

CALABASAS (CNN) – New TMZ video and pictures show the aftermath of the car crash involving actor-comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart’s friend was driving his vintage Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control and the car rolled into a ditch.

A police report says Hart got out of the car on his own, but the driver and another person were trapped for a while.

Hart was reportedly able to walk to his nearby home to get help.

Both Hart and the driver were then taken to the hospital with major back injuries.

Officers determined the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Hart is known for his roles in the movies “Ride Along,” “Central Intelligence,” and “Grudge Match.”