FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – A possible tornado was caught on camera moving through Fort Walton Beach.
Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth and Meteorologist Thomas Geboy also caught the funnel cloud on the FWB camera before a warning was issued.
You can find photos of storm damage here: https://www.wkrg.com/…/weather-alert-severe-thunderstorm-w…/
LATEST STORIES:
- Some parents in Florida caught selling free meals from school online
- Yes, Walmart’s grocery delivery service will now deliver alcohol to your house
- 4 men allegedly hold woman captive for hours to steal her stimulus check
- Please don’t ingest or inject our products to treat coronavirus, Lysol maker warns
- VIDEO: Funnel cloud in Florida beach caught on camera