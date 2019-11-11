VIDEO: Gatlinburg Skylift Park in Tennessee drapes massive US flag in honor of veterans

GATLINBURG, TN. (WAVY) – A giant US flag draped over the Gatlinburg Skylift Park in Tennessee in honor of soldiers and their families on Veteran’s Day.

In a post that is now going viral on social media, the park which has North America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, showed off its pride and gratitude towards the country’s soldiers on their special day.

“To honor the past, present and future soldiers serving our country,” the post said as a group of people draped the massive flag over the bridge.