VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters get lightning show flying through Dorian’s eye

(WWTI) -- Authorities in Arkansas have released audio recordings of a 911 call between an operator and a woman who was moments from dying in a flash flood, in which the dispatcher can be heard at times chastising the caller for getting her vehicle stuck in the fast-rising waters, and even, at one point, telling her to “shut up.”

Fort Smith police got a call from Debra Stevens, 47, of Fort Smith, on Saturday at around 4:38 a.m. She had been delivering newspapers for the Southwest Times Record when her sport utility vehicle was swept away in a flood and then trapped among trees as the waters continued to rise, police said. Stevens first called a family member, Fort Smith police said, and then she called 911.