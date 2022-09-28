FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian is currently brining heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding to eastern Florida.

Video obtained by 8News from Frank Loni shows flooding on Estero Boulevard in the town of Fort Myers Beach, located about 15 miles south of Fort Myers. In the video, cars can be seen submerged in several feet of water.

The storm was originally forecasted to make landfall near Tampa, but moved south to the Fort Myers area. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum wind speeds near 155 miles per hour.