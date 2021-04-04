VIDEO: Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a 73-year-old man in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan on April 3, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man was caught on video slamming a 73-year-old man to the ground on a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday, police said.

The assault happened around 8:50 a.m. on West 47th Street, near 10th Avenue, in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video showed the victim walking next to a railing when the suspect ran at him, punched him in the chest and knocked him to the ground.

SEE IT: Police are looking for a man who punched a 73-year-old in the chest, slamming him to the ground, in Hell's Kitchen



More: https://t.co/hFITZP8qIH pic.twitter.com/OOyGMKi8PV — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 4, 2021

The suspect then ran off, heading east on West 47th Street toward Ninth Avenue, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries in stable condition, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as about 28 to 30 years old; 5’10” tall; and 150-160 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).