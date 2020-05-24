(WFLA) – Video shot by a television anchor at a crowded pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri is going viral.
The cellphone video was filmed by KTVK anchor Scott Passmore on Saturday.
It shows a mass gathering of people violating social distancing rules set by the CDC.
“No COVID concerns here at the Lake of the Ozarks,” Passmore wrote on Twitter.
According to state data and CNN, about 11,800 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus. Data shows 680 people have died.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Video of huge crowd at Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day party goes viral
- ‘We are all learning to operate in new normal:’ Gov. Northam responds to viral online photos
- Chester man hit, killed along Route 301 in Sussex County
- Coronavirus slams couple struggling to feed young daughter
- Israel’s Netanyahu attacks justice system as trial begins