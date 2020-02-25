VIDEO: Police bodycam footage shows 6-year-old being arrested

(AP) — A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one secures her wrists with zip ties at a charter school.

The video that Kaia Rolle’s family attorney shared with the Orlando Sentinel and other media outlets Monday shows the girl being arrested in September for kicking and punching staff members at the Orlando charter school.

“What are those for?” Kaia asks about the zip ties in the video.

“They’re for you,” Officer Dennis Turner says before another officer tightens them around her wrists and Kaia begins weeping.

Turner was fired shortly after the arrest for not getting the approval of a watch commander to arrest someone younger than 12.

“Help me, help me, please!” Kaia pleads through tears.

The video shows the girl being placed in a police vehicle. As she is walking to the vehicle, she says, “I don’t wanna go in a police car.”

The second officer, who has not been identified, replies, “You don’t want to? … You have to.”

“Please, give me a second chance,” Kaia says.

Officials have said that Turner also arrested a 6-year-old boy at another school on the same day as Kaia’s arrest for misdemeanor battery in an unrelated incident.

However, the boy’s arrest was halted by superiors before the child made it through the full arrest process.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala said last September that she was dismissing misdemeanor battery charges against both children.

