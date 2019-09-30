Video shows kids screaming after school bus driver suspected of drunk driving

LONGVIEW, Washington (KXAN/WRIC) — Newly released video shows a Washington state school bus driver’s alleged behavior behind the wheel.

A young student placed a call to 911 after he got off the bus that day. He told police that the Longview Public Schools driver was drunk and had run red lights.

The boy told the 911 dispatcher, “She was drunk. Like, passed three red lights and got on the side road by the 76 and there’s still kids on there.”

Police later arrested the driver, Catherine Maccarone, 48, for driving under the influence in the September 12th incident and two counts of reckless endangerment.

She drove twice, once transporting high school students and also grade-schoolers.

No children were on the bus when she was pulled over in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard.