1  of  4
Breaking News
Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Joshua Grey’s 2017 shooting death Death investigation underway in Hopewell after woman found dead Police: Virginia high student compiled extensive hit list Blast heard near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary

VIDEO: Spooked elephant tramples, injures multiple people during parade

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SRI LANKA (CNN) — An elephant trampled and injured at least 17 people at a festival in Sri Lanka Saturday.

The incident occurred at a 119-year-old procession honoring the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha. According to CNN, one of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The parade continued after the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events