Virginia Tech at NC State Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 06: Keve Aluma #22 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 06, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that the Virginia Tech at NC State men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, March 6 has been canceled. The canceled game follows quarantining and a contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program.

The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report). You may recall, Virginia Tech’s home game against Louisville scheduled for Wednesday night was cancelled.