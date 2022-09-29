RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A plan to build out charging stations for electric vehicles along Virginia’s highways has been approved by President Biden.

Virginia will receive more than $38 million to build out the charging areas under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which was just approved on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by the Biden-Harris administration, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Established and funded by Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the NEVI program ensures that all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, will have access to all of NEVI’s funding from fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which total more than $1.5 million, to build the charging stations along approximately 75,000 miles of highway across the country.

According to the Department of Transportation’s release, the availability of funding to build charging stations nationwide for electrical vehicles not only makes these types of cars more accessible to Americans, it’s also a critical part of Biden’s commitment to fighting climate change and facilitating an electric-vehicle manufacturing boom for the country.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the department’s release.

“We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities — can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles,” Buttigieg said.

Construction of the charging stations is expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.