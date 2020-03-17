Virus fears keep some Florida polls closed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Florida polling places have been unable to open as workers didn’t show up because of coronavirus fears.
The Palm Beach County elections department says many workers failed to show up in at least five locations Tuesday. The county had 800 volunteers back out as of Monday, with 100 new volunteers offering to take their places.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he believes the election can be run safely.
In Ohio, health officials postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing public health concerns. Officials in Arizona and Illinois say they’re moving forward with their votes.
Joe Biden is hoping to widen his lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
Polls are closed in Ohio on a day that was scheduled for a presidential primary.
