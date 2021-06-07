Volvo issues statement after UAW decides to resume strike at Pulaski County plant

Workers went on strike at the Volvo plant in Dublin on April 17, 2021 over labor negotiations. (Photo: Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News)

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Shortly after United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new six-year labor agreement at the New River Valley truck assembly plant in Dublin, Volvo Trucks North America announced that the union decided to resume their strike at the plant.

“It is difficult to understand this action,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand in a statement on Monday, June 7. “UAW International, Regional, and Local leadership endorsed the tentative agreement, which provided significant economic improvements for all UAW-represented workers, and a package of benefits that is very competitive for our industry and region. We remain committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are confident that we will ultimately arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement.”

This news comes after Volvo announced on Sunday, June 6 that UAW turned down the tentative agreement the parties agreed to on May 20, which covered approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the NRV plant.

Workers previously held a strike at the Volvo plant in Dublin that ran from April 17 until April 30.

The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion, and preparation for future products, which includes the innovative Volvo VRN Electric truck.

Since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, the plant has added 1,100 new jobs and is on track for a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.