VSP to the rescue! Troopers free kitten after it gets lodged in the engine of a car

(WFXR) — It was just another day of patrolling on I-81 for Virginia State Trooper WL Strumbo and Trooper BJ Norris. Actually, this day was a bit unique for the two troopers.

Strumbo and Norris responded to Exit 26 of I-81 in Washington County — located in far southwest Virginia — after a driver had reportedly spotted a kitten on the side of the road on Tuesday, May 18.

When the driver tried to help it, the kitten decided to climb into the engine compartment of the vehicle. That’s when the two troopers came to the rescue.

Suffice it to say, the kitten was pulled to safety and everyone returned to their daily activities.