1  of  4
Breaking News
Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say
Deputy Chief Gerald Smith appointed new chief of Richmond Police
Stoney says he knew about fatal shooting police chief was involved in, before appointing him
William Blackwell out as Richmond’s interim police chief

Walmart employees getting another bonus for working through pandemic

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart workers who’ve been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will be getting another bonus in their paychecks.

The retail giant is repeating its last round of bonuses, with some additions.

Full-time workers will receive an extra $300, part-time workers are getting an extra $150 and assistant managers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs will receive a $400 bonus on their June 25 paychecks.

Walmart Private Fleet truck drivers will receive a $300 cash bonus. This is the third bonus the company has given employees since the pandemic began.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events