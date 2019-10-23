Walmart kicks off holiday shopping season early

(KRON) – Walmart is launching its holiday sales earlier than ever before and is even offering free next-day delivery as it gets ready for the holidays.

Walmart announced on Wednesday it will start offering online “Deal Drop” sales at midnight on Friday, Oct. 25.

That’s about a week earlier than Walmart launched its holiday sales last year.

That’s because retailers are facing a short holiday shopping season this year, with just 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas – about a week shorter than the same time last year.

Also new this holiday shopping season, Walmart is offering free next-day delivery on a selection of up to 220,000 items, but “exclusions may apply during peak days.”

Walmart said this year they’ll also be expanding the check-out process by adding Check Out With Me, which will allow shoppers to avoid lines by checking out with a Walmart employee using a handheld device.

In stores, sales will start on Nov. 1.