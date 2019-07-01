1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

U.S. & World

by: WFLA Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Attention, Walmart shoppers! The minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes has changed.

Beginning July 1, the retailer will stop selling nicotine products to individuals under 21 at all Walmarts, Neighborhood Markets and Sam’s Club stores across the country.

Walmart said in May that it would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from to 21. Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18.

However, the new policy allows active duty military aged 18 or older with a valid military ID to purchase nicotine products. You can also buy these products if you’ve turned 19 before 2020.

The company also said it will stop selling fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, amid concern over e-cigarette use in teens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events