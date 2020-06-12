Walmart to cease lock-up of multicultural hair products

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Walmart on Wednesday announced it will no longer keep “multicultural” personal care products locked up in glass cases in stores.

The company said about a dozen of its 4,700 stores nationwide placed multicultural hair care and beauty products under lock and key.

“We’re sensitive to the issue and understand the concerns raised by our customers and members of the community,” the company said in a statement.

Walmart had previously backed its lock and key policy, saying the decision on which products should be secured is left up to individual store managers. Certain items are kept locked up because they are more likely to be stolen.

The reversal comes after weeks of Americans protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

California resident Essie Grundy, an African American woman, sued Walmart in 2018 after she found personal care products marketed to African Americans locked away on three occasions at a Walmart store in Riverside County.

