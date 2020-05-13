Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas-based retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer says.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

