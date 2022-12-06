ATLANTA (WRIC) — NewsNation reports that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has beaten Republican Herschel Walker in a tight race Tuesday night in a runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat for the state of Georgia.

With an estimated 92% of the votes counted, Warnock was declared the winner by NewsNation’s Decision Desk HQ with 50.41% of the vote. As of this reporting, the Decision Desk results have Warnock with 1,665,819 votes and Walker with 1,638,821.

Prior to the Georgia runoff, Democrats had already been assured a Senate majority — of at least a 50-50 edge with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. The results of the runoff have now solidified the Democrats’ advantage of 51 seats to 49.

The Associated Press and NewsNation contributed to this report.