Washington Nationals super fan has every team bobblehead

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One Washington Nationals fan has collected every bobblehead the Nats have ever handed out.

For Washington Nationals season ticket holder and superfan, Neal Denton Nats bobbleheads fill his basement.

“So we’ve been celebrating the return of baseball to DC since 05 and haven’t stopped,” Denton said.

From former players to racing presidents, to present-day stars.

“They did the Marvel bobblehead of Captain America with Ryan Zimmerman with the shield,” Denton said. “How cool is that?”

He even kept around Bryce Harper’s bobblehead.

“He who shall not be named,” Denton said.

Denton said just thinking about a Nats title takes him back to his childhood.

“It’s just so much fun for the whole city and for everyone who has been waiting so long for a winner like this. It’s fun, right? That’s all it is,” Denton said.