WATCH: Bald eagle nest in Decorah, Iowa

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

A live look at the bald eagle nest in Decorah, Iowa. The birth of this eaglet has been witnessed live by millions has become a viral internet sensation.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events