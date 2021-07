RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We've had a nice start with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Temperatures for today will warm up quite nicely with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with clear skies.

We won't be tracking any rain for the area for today, possibly a few passing showers/storms in the mountains later this evening but none of that activity will reach us so we have a beautiful afternoon ahead with humidity on the lower side throughout the day.