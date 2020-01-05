WATCH: Deer crashes through grocery store window at NC coast

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – It was not something a North Carolina business owner was expecting to see at work.

Wendy Sheffield owns a store in Ocean Isle and she was working behind the counter when the deer slid through her store after crashing through the glass door.

She locked eyes with the animal.

“And she headed back to the front when she seen me, and I was just screaming, ‘It’s a deer, it’s a deer!’ And then she turned around and headed back this way, and I kind of got behind her. We all ran around here, and she just flew out the back door,” said Sheffield.

Once outside, the animal jumped in a nearby canal and swam away.

Sheffield says she later found out the deer may have been trying to avoid hunters and their dogs in the area.