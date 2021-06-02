Watch: ‘Drunk dude’ breaks into Wisconsin Airbnb ‘loaded with cops’

MILWAUKEE (NewsNation Now) — A Wisconsin man picked the wrong Airbnb to crash after a night out.

“Apparently, a drunk dude crashed with us last night,” said one of the deputies in a now-viral TikTok video.

A 19-year-old was drunk and mistakenly walked into a Milwaukee Airbnb rented by three out-of-state deputies, fell asleep and woke up in handcuffs, the officers said.

The three Montana deputies were in Milwaukee last week for police training when Deputy Charles Pesola heard noises in the middle of the night. He assumed it was someone using the bathroom and went back to bed.

In the morning, the deputies found the house’s back door open and searched the house.

“Matt finds this dude laying in a bed in our house,” said Pesola. “This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin loaded with cops. He woke up in handcuffs.”

The teen said he went into the house by mistake and dozed off.

Milwaukee Police confirmed with Storyful saying in part, “an intoxicated individual mistakenly entered a residence. The callers did not want to press charges.”

“Crime doesn’t stop and Milwaukee needs our help. We got you Milwaukee,” the deputies said on TikTok.