WATCH: Fire crews make dramatic flood water rescue of dog

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews in Taylors, South Carolina went above and beyond following severe storms to save a dog trapped in high flood waters.

Taylors Fire and Rescue crews say Sewer District officials spotted animals in distress on Thursday, after heavy rain slammed the area.

A video posted to the fire and rescue department’s Facebook page shows members using a boat and wading through waist-deep water to save the animal from a doghouse.

  • (Pictures: Taylors Fire and Rescue Facebook)
They credited the 81 boat crew for making the water rescue.

Great work, teams!

