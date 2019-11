(CNN Newsource) — A gas line explosion caused a large fire in Ohio early Friday.

Emergency crews in and around Cleveland responded to the blast. People in the immediate area were forced to evacuate.

500 homes lost power, the blast was reportedly triggered by a gas leak. Utility workers were able to shut of the gas feeding the fire.

Several roads in the area are now closed.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damage to homes.

