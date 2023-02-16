SHREVEPORT, La. (WRIC/KTAL) — The mayor of Shreveport, La., is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday after the family of 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley made their own statements earlier in the day.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Bagley was shot and killed by 23-year-old officer Alexander Tyler after a reported domestic disturbance call on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Bagley’s family attorney, Ron Haley, addressed the media with the family on Thursday, Feb. 16.

“That’s what we had here Mr. Bagely was not a threat to anyone, if anyone he was a threat to himself,” Attorney Ron Haley said.

