WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Two United States citizens were reported missing after a violent abduction in Matamoros, Mexico. Today, it was announced that two had been found dead and two others were alive.

The incident is expected to be discussed in a White House press briefing scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

“Of the four, two of them are dead, one person is wounded and the other is alive and right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going for them for give the corresponding support,” said Tamaulipas Gov. Amrico Villarreal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.